Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire Announced

"In order to ensure our security and continuing stability," Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) told the Senate in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, "the Republic will be reorganized into the first Galactic Empire, for a safe and secure society which I assure you will last for ten thousand years." As liberty died with thunderous applause, Emperor Palpatine ushered in a new era. The Fall of the Jedi was over. The Reign of the Empire had begun. While the Emperor would rule the galaxy for the next two decades, his reign sparked a rebellion that eventually brought about the end of the evil Empire.

Disney and DK Publishing announced Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, a new book that will take a deep dive into the Emperor's rise to power and his fall from the throne in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The book will span the Fall of the Jedi, Reign of the Empire, and Age of Rebellion eras of the official Star Wars timeline, and will explore the dark times from stories across mediums — movies, games, series, books, and comics — with chapters covering every aspect of the Emperor's regime.

Dr. Chris Kempshall, a historian who co-authored the "historical" DK book Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, wrote the book available to buy on July 9.

"So much of how we think about Star Wars is based around what we see of the rebels. But that leaves a big empty space for the Empire," Kempshall told StarWars.com. "What was their experience of ruling the galaxy and fighting the war? What would people think about the Empire once it was gone?

Kempshall continued: "I've always found the Empire utterly fascinating both as a fan and then as a historian. Working on Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy helped me think really long and hard about what in-universe historians might say about the Empire, but it only gave me a taste. I — much like Anakin — wanted more! That's what this book has been for me and Beaumont Kin. The chance to fully and deeply explore the realities of the Empire and to show all of you what it looks like up close. This is my first solo Star Wars book but it's one I've wanted to write for most of my life."