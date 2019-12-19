Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley Show the Resistance “On a Day Off”

John Boyega is gracing the Internet with Star Wars content once again! The actor known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy is one of the few stars from the franchise to have a social media presence, and he's been extra active on Instagram and Twitter ever since the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was released on Monday. He's shared everything from a fan's reaction video to a hilarious video of himself revealing tons of "spoilers" about the new movie. One of the actor's latest posts shows him and Daisy Ridley (Rey) posing up a storm.

"The resistance on a day off," Boyega wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Rest up now, fun times ahead🤓," he wrote.

Many fans chimed in, too:

"Name a more iconic duo. You can't," @bradgalli wrote.

"YALL ARE SO CUTE," @coptainmarvel added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.