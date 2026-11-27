Star Wars‘s original trilogy ended in 1983, but Star Wars was still everywhere until 1986 (I remember because I was still having Star wars figures bought for me until then; Powers of the Force line with character coins). It would fade away for several years, but that would change in the early ’90s, when LucasArts started licensing out Star Wars for novels, comics, video games, and role-playing games. This was the beginning of the first Expanded Universe, what we now know as Star Wars Legends. Legends began in 1991, with Star Wars: Dark Empire and Star Wars: Heir to the Empire (people always try to pretend that Star Wars: The Glove of Darth Vader series is somehow Legends canon, mostly to invalidate it in arguments, but it never was), and lasted 31 years, when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012.

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Legends of course used the designs from the films, but also created numerous ships and vehicles, including some of the coolest starfighters ever. In fact, the best Legends starfighters are vastly superior to their canon cousins. Canon has some awesome fighters but these Star Wars Legends fighters would waste all of them.

5) StealthX

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars has some amazingly lethal starfighters, but every fan knows that the X-Wing is the most dangerous of them. Designed by Incom as the next space superiority fighter, it was too expensive for the Empire, but the Rebels were able to steal the plans and build them. There have been numerous X-Wings variants over the years, its robust space frame, efficient shields, four laser cannons, and two proton torpedo launchers making it a force to reckoned with. It was a favorite of the Jedi and eventually, Incom decided to make a version of the fighter that was created specifically for them.

The StealthX was a heavily modified XJ-3. Its lines were smoothed and the hull was painted black and speckled, meant to blend in with the starfield around. The engines had special bafflers and the ships emissions were basically nil. They also didn’t have comms and their sensor systems were extremely limited. Jedi were able to use the Force to make up for all of this, mastering the “shadow bomb” technique (using the Force to push an armed proton torpedo from the launcher, making it completely invisible to instruments). A regular pilot could fly the ship, but it would take someone with the skill of Wedge Antilles or Tycho Celchu to be able to match a Jedi pilot in one. A StealthX would destroy anything in canon before they even knew it was there.

4) Sun Crusher

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

So, a lot of people just scrolled down to this one and are about to rage quit the article, because the Sun Crusher is one of the most ridiculous ships in Star Wars. In fact, it’s only technically a starfighter, but it does count. It was created at the secret Maw Installation, an Imperial weapons research facility inside a cluster of black holes. It was the brainchild of Qwi Xux, who was able to invent both its nigh-impenetrable armor and its centerpiece, the nova torpedo launcher. It fired energy projectiles that would cause a chain reaction, causing a star to go supernova, destroying the whole solar system.

The Sun Crusher made the Death Star look quaint. It was armed with five laser cannon turrets, but those were basically worthless. The fighter size vessel could just fly through whatever is in front of it, something it did against an Imperial-class Star Destroyer that was chasing it down. It’s armor was powerful enough to take a blast from the Death Star prototype superlaser, but the ship was destroyed when it was flown into a black hole to stop the Empire from getting their hands on it. It’s basically the ultimate “Well, mine is better because…” fighter, which is definitely annoying, but since it works, it’s fine.

3) Coralskipper

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Yuuzhan Vong made the Empire look quaint. They came from another galaxy, where a race of droids destroyed almost all life. They were able to fight back using their living technology, gaining a burning hatred for any machinery, worshiping their brutal gods. They bred various types of creatures, each that was the equivalent of various standard technology, and made different types of ships, from the massive worldships to the diminutive Yorik-Et Coralskippers. Coralskippers were some of the first Yuuzhan Vong vessels encountered by the New Republic and they immediately made a huge impression.

The fighters were armed with volcano cannons, which allowed them to fire blasts of superheated plasma, and dovin basals. The dovin basal was a heart-shaped organism that manipulated gravity fields, acting as both propulsion and defense for the skips, using voids to suck in lasers and ordinance. Their hulls were made of yorik coral and were extremely dense, making them hard nuts to crack. Eventually, New Republic fighter aces mastered ways around the dovin basals, modifying their cannons to fire “splinter shots” that tired out the dovin basal before using a full power blast to destroy the defenseless skip, allowing them to even up the odds. Canon fighters wouldn’t have the same modifications, so the coralskippers would cut through them like butter.

2) Bes’uliik Fighter

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Mandalorians are known as the most martial race in the galaxy. They’ve been nomadic warriors for millennia, fighting wars for the highest bidder and then moving on (they also ended up fighting alongside the Sith a lot). In the days after the Yuuzhan Vong War, Mand’alor Boba Fett commanded Mandos to go home to Mandalore and rebuild, leading to the discovery of a huge vein of beskar. The Imperials stripped mine the planet for the ore and the Mandos thought they exhausted the supply decades ago. Suddenly, the Mandos had back one of the most important parts of their old arsenal and they weren’t going to let that pass them by. MandalMotors reached out to the Verpine, the insectoid designers of the B-Wing and V-17 Torrent from the Roche Asteroid Belt (yes, I’m just showing off at this point; yes, I know how pathetic that sounds), to create new hulls, including one of the most durable fighters ever made.

The Bes’uliik was a triangle shaped fighter, with powerful engines and VTOL capabilities, armed with four blaster cannons and two more weapons mounts for anything from missiles, torpedoes, or more cannons. The ships were made of beskar – Mandos could buy ones with full beskar frames and armor, while import models just had the laminate armor – meaning that they almost didn’t need shields. They were extremely fast and maneuverable, with a crew of three. Fighter-grade weapons do nothing at all even to the laminate armor, so canon fighters have no chance against one.

1) Chiss Clawcraft

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilms

Grand Admiral Mitth’raw’nuorodo came from the Unknown Regions of the Galaxy. There the Chiss were the main power, fighting against enemies unlike anything in the “civilized” galaxy. Thrawn’s relationship with the Empire meant that the two powers traded weapons and technology, leading to the creation of both the Chiss Star Destroyer and the Nssis-class clawcraft. It used a TIE fighter ball cockpit, with the standard twin ion engines, but that was basically all they used from the TIE. To begin with, they loaded it with a shield generator and a hyperdrive, making it more versatile from the word go.

Instead of the massive solar collection panels, the clawcraft had four “claw” wings extending around the ball of the cockpit, much like an Interceptor. Each claw was armed with a powerful laser (well, technically maser) cannon on the tip and the ship also had an ordinance launcher, using the Chiss equivalent of missiles and torpedoes. The wings each had a series of maneuvering thrusters, making the ship even more agile than any TIE. It was fast, powerful, and maneuverable; an experienced Chiss pilot could fly circles around the aces of the “known” galaxy in canon. Add in the weapons and shields and you have the deadliest fighter in Star Wars Legends.

What Legends fighters do you like the most? Do you think Legends has better fighters or do you think canon has the advantage? Sound off in the comment section below.