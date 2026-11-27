Star Wars may best be known as a space opera epic that straddles the line into fantasy, but it may be dipping its toes into horror very soon. Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and began to release new Star Wars movies and TV shows, the franchise has largely operated within the same confines, even if tonally it works in a few different places. The Mandalorian may be more like a western, Skeleton Crew may be more like an Amblin movie, and Andor is a straight-up political thriller. Now, Star Wars horror is about to go mainstream.

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According to insider Daniel Richtman, who teased that Star Wars’ television future is still planning a “crossover” event centered around Grand Admiral Thrawn, Lucasfilm is working on a Star Wars horror TV series for Disney+. Fans may recall that the existence of this idea was previously teased by none other than Andor creator Tony Gilroy, who at the time . Now it appears to be in development as a show.

Star Wars Goes Horror for New Disney+ TV Series

Details about the planned Star Wars horror TV series have never been confirmed, not even a hint about who might be writing the script, what era of the franchise it might be taking place in, or what the big monster at the center of it all might be. It’s not really a surprise to hear that Lucasfilm is working on it, though, as Disney has actually pushed into the genre in some surprising ways for their streaming platform, including the upcoming Afterlife With Archie TV show that’s in the works, plus the reboot of Goosebumps.

In truth, though, Star Wars has changed genres plenty of times over the years; horror is one that it’s only toyed with a handful of times. Previously, any time that Star Wars has dabbled in horror it’s been almost exclusively within the confines of prose novels. In the ’90s, the franchise released a series of books called Galaxy of Fear, following a pair of siblings that ran from undead monsters and mad scientists (offering a Star Wars version of Goosebumps at the time).

Later, Death Troopers by Joe Schreiber introduced zombies into the Star Wars mythology, and plans for another book were revealed earlier this year, called Hiding from the Dark: A Star Wars Horror Novel by horror writer Kiersten White.Suffice to say, there’s no shortage of horror ideas waiting for Star Wars to explore, but details remain hidden.

The future of Star Wars is in its most unique position in years now. With the departure of Kathleen Kennedy from Lucasfilm, the company is now being run by Dave Filoni as president & CCO, with Lynwen Brennan as co-president. This past summer’s The Mandalorian & Grogu was a commercial flop rejected by audiences, but 2027 is already looking brighter. Not only will the original Star Wars return to theaters, but it will be followed by Star Wars: Starfighter, the first film in the series set after the events of Episode IX.

To date, no grand plan or even a calendar of projects has been revealed to the public about what Star Wars will do next as a series, but reinventing itself with a corner where horror stories can be told feels like a step in the right direction in terms of giving fans something new.