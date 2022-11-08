Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figures Unveiled

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign is now in its fourth week, and the highlights of the latest merch drops include this ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue from Kotobukiya, Hasbro's Vintage Collection Arc Commander Colt figure from The Clone Wars animated series (20th anniversary), and a new Vintage Collection Boba Fett which features the original Kenner deco from 1979 on a figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure comes with a blaster accessory while Arc Commander Colt includes several weapons and a helmet.

Pe-orders for both figures will be available starting tomorrow, November 9th around 10am PT / 1pm ET. Look for the Boba Fett figure to launch at Target after that time. Arc Commander Colt will be available here at Walmart. Link information will be updated after the launch – stay tuned.

Note that the Boba Fett Vintage Collection figure follows the Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Boba Fett figure that launched as an SDCC exclusive in 2019. That figure can be had here on eBay for around $200 at the time of writing. A Clone Wars Vintage Collection 20th anniversary Arc Commander Havok also launched last month as part of Walmart's Collector Con event.

If you're unfamiliar, Star Wars "Bring Home the Galaxy" is a 9-week event that will deliver a wide range of new Star Wars merch for fans each Tuesday through December 13th. You can keep tabs on more Bring Home the Galaxy releases here on Amazon. While you're there, you might want to sign up for Amazon's sweepstakes, which will offer a huge Star Wars prize package to a lucky fan. "The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home – including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more."

On a related note, Star Wars fans might be waiting for word on Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. There has been no official announcement, but series star Ming-Na Wen was optimistic as of this past August. During Fan Expo Boston (via Star Wars News Net), the actress told fans that she is holding out hope:

"Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope!" The Book of Boba Fett star revealed. "I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."

