ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi Statue Unveiled By Kotobukiya (Exclusive)

Star Wars "Bring Home the Galaxy" is a 9-week event that will deliver a wide range of new Star Wars merch for fans each Tuesday through December 13th. One of the releases for week 4 is coming at you courtesy of Kotobukiya, and your first look at it is happening right here at ComicBook.com. Inspired by the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, the ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue is a masterpiece in 1/7 scale that you'll be able to pre-order starting today, November 8th.

Kotobukiya notes that the ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue "captures the renewed resolve of the Jedi master as he prepares to face his past" with lightsaber in hand. They go on to say that "every exacting detail of this sculpt has been referenced directly from the Lucasfilm production archives".

Pre-orders for the ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue are expected to be available at some point today here at Sideshow Collectibles priced at $189.99 with a release date set for Spring 2023. Additional Kotobukiya ARTFX Star Wars releases are also available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here at Sideshow, including the recently unveiled Purge Trooper.

You can keep up to date on upcoming Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy releases right here in our Gear section. Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+. There hasn't been any official word about a second season, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed an Obi-Wan Season 2 is "certainly something we talk about."

"Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time," Kennedy said. "So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"