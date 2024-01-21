Thrawn Meets With the Darth Vader, the Emperor, and Anakin Skywalker in Thrawn: Alliances Preview

Thrawn meets Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Anakin Skywalker in Thrawn: Alliances #1 from Marvel Comics. Marvel has released a preview of the issue, which sees Jody Houser adapting Timothy Zahn's Thrawn: Alliances novel with artists Andrea Di Vito and Pat Oliffe. Thrawn: Alliances is the 2018 sequel to Zahn's 2016 novel Star Wars: Thrawn novel, which established Thrawn's origin story in the post-Disney merger Star Wars canon (which went differently than Thrawn's Star Wars Legends origin). Star Wars: Alliances continues the Thrawn story from where Star Wars: Thrawn left off, taking place between seasons of Star Wars Rebels as the Emperor forces Thrawn and Darth Vader into working together. But the story also goes back even further with flashbacks to when Thrawn met Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and Republic Senator Padmé Amidala during the Clone Wars.

Houser adapted Star Wars: Thrawn for Marvel Comics in 2018. However, Marvel let the collected edition of the series go out of print and was slow to announce plans for adaptations of the rest of Zahn's canon Thrawn trilogy, which continues in Thrawn: Alliances and concludes with Thrawn: Treason. It wasn't until Thrawn's profile began to rise with his name mentioned in The Mandalorian and his casting in Star Wars: Ahsoka that Marvel Comics ordered a reprint of its Star Wars: Thrawn collection and announced the Thrawn: Alliances series.

Thrawn: Alliances #1 goes on sale on January 24th.