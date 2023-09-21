Star Wars: Thrawn, Ezra, and More Get New Ahsoka Posters

Disney+ has shared a series of new posters, featuring a number of characters from the new Star Wars series Ahsoka. The posters feature Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Captain Enoch (whose name has biblical origins), and the Great Mothers (who share names with the three Fates of Greek mythology, who previously served as the main antagonists in season five of DC's Legends of Tomorrow). The posters come on the heels of this week's episode of the series, titled "Far, Far Away," which gave audiences their first looks at some of these characters.

Thrawn and Bridger are hugely familiar -- as an enemy and an ally, respectively -- to old-school Ahsoka fans from Rebels. Thrawn is the face of the next generation of villains, and has been teased as a major player not just in this show but in other TV shows and movies the Star Wars universe.

We broke down Enoch in the link above, but here's how Wookieepedia describes the Mothers:

The Great Mothers were three Dathomirian witches who allied themselves with Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and Imperial Grand Admiral Mitth'raw'nuruodo. Their names were Klothow, Aktropaw, and Lakesis, and they were practitioners of dark magick, claiming to be able to read the threads of fate and destiny. Operating from a fortress on the planet Peridea, Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll believed that the Mothers' existence proved that the planet was once part of the Witch Kingdom of the Dathomiri. Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, also suspected that the three wanted to leave Peridea to flee a power greater than their own.



Ahsoka debuts new episodes on Wednesdays in Disney+.