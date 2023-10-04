Star Wars: Ahsoka Season Finale Recap With Spoilers

After weeks of shocking plot twists and turns — and a bit of traveling through the Star Wars timeline — Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to come to a close. The series' eighth (and possibly final?) episode debuts on Disney+ this week, taking the narrative of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a number of other franchise fan-favorites down a new path. It's safe to assume that Ahsoka will leave the Star Wars universe on some surprising footing, and we're here to break down exactly what entails. Keep reading to discover the highlights of Star Wars: Ahsoka's eighth episode.

What Happens in Star Wars: Ahsoka's Season Finale?

The cargo transfer for Thrawn's ship is complete, and he prepares to make the jump. Morgan gets rewarded by the Great Mothers for her work on the mission with the Gift of Shadows and the Blade of Talzin, which allow her to operate as a proper Nightsister.

The Noti transport Ezra, Sabine, Ahsoka, and Huyang across the planet. Ezra and Huyang bicker about lightsaber building, and Ezra is surprised to learn that Huyang taught Kanan. Huyang provides Ezra with the proper tool to ignite his Lightsaber, and catches him up on the dynamic between Ahsoka and Sabine. Sabine apologizes to Ahsoka about abandoning her, but Ahsoka takes it in stride and insists that she'll stick by her. Thrawn's TIE fighters attack their convoy, and Ahsoka's ship gets crashed in the ensuing fight. Ahsoka insists that they can still escape, and they ride off on Howlers, leaving Huyang behind to repair the ship with the Noti.

Thrawn learns that the ship was knocked down, and orders a defense strike once Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra arrive on their Howlers. They escape through the rain of fire unscathed, and enter Thrawn's fortress, fighting off his troopers — but the Great Mothers use their magic to reanimate the troopers soon after. The fight ensues, and Sabine eventually uses her own lightsaber to help save Ezra. They are eventually cornered by Morgan and the Blade of Talzin, who Ahsoka fights alone while Sabine and try to get closer to Thrawn.

Thrawn and the Great Mothers board the ship, which has set its coordinates to begin hyperjump — leaving everyone else behind. Sabine and Ezra get to the dock. Ahsoka, meanwhile, gets cornered by Morgan and the zombie troopers. Sabine devises a plan: they use their combined Force abilities to jump onto the ship. While Ezra nearly falls, he successfully makes it aboard. Sabine, seeing that Ahsoka is behind her still fighting Morgan, initially hesitates to jump. The fight with Morgan breaks one of Ahsoka's lightsabers, and Morgan tells Ahsoka she's going to die here alone. Sabine reveals that Ahsoka isn't alone, and joins the fight against Morgan. Ahsoka ultimately slices Morgan's gut open with the Blade of Talzin itself. The Great Mothers announce Morgan's death to Thrawn, who insists she has "done what was required."

Ahsoka and Sabine are attacked by more of Thrawn's artillery, but escape — with the help of Huyang and the newly-repaired ship, which they land on top of. They fly towards Thrawn's ship, as Thrawn radios in to Ahsoka's ship and taunts her. His ship makes the jump through hyperspace, which knocks Ahsoka's ship nearly off course and back onto the planet. Ahsoka and Sabine reunite with the Noti.

Meanwhile, Shin arrives at the camp of mercenaries, and Baylan stands perched on a gigantic statue of The Father, looking pensively.

Thrawn's ship approaches Dathomir. Ezra — in a trooper disguise — arrives at Hera's base, and Chopper immediately recognizes him. Ezra and Hera reunite.

Ahsoka sees an owl, which signifies to her that things are okay. She tells Sabine that it's time to move on, and that they should be content with how things ended up. They both look to the stars, and then return to camp. Anakin's Force ghost watches over them.

