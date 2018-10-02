Star Wars: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reportedly Starring in Live-Action Series

With the first live-action Star Wars TV series reportedly beginning filming imminently, a new rumor has surfaced that claims Pedro Pascal has landed the lead role in the series. The actor played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and will be appearing in Wonder Woman 1984.

Few details about the new TV series have officially been confirmed, though MakingStarWars reported, “The last thing I heard was that Pedro Pascal was the person being held up as a central lead in the live-action Star Wars series about the restoration of Mandalore.”

The new series was developed by Jon Favreau and will be debuting on Disney’s streaming platform next year.

Many of the earliest reports about the series confirmed that the show wouldn’t be connected to the Skywalker Saga, allowing the series to explore countless narratives. Newer rumors, which were also first reported by MakingStarWars, claimed that the series would explore the conflict on Mandalore that was briefly touched upon in Star Wars Rebels.

Similar to how the Rebel Alliance fought back against the Galactic Empire in the original trilogy of films, this conflict focuses specifically on the planet of Mandalore and all of the highly-trained warriors of the culture.

One of the biggest reveals about the new series was that Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Favreau would be the one developing the series.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau added, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

In the months since Favreau was announced, he teased that the TV series would be taking place years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but still long before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The scale of the production will also rival that of HBO’s Game of Thrones, with this first 10-episode season reportedly costing $100 million.

