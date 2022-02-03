The Book of Boba Fett: Which Path Will Baby Yoda Choose?

Which path will Grogue (aka “Baby Yoda”) choose? The way of the Jedi? Or the way of the Mandalorian? It’s a question that every Star Wars fan knew we would eventually have to face, as Grogu’s entire story across two seasons of The Mandalorian seemed to clearly be leading to it. However, most Star Wars fans never expected to have to face the dilemma so soon – in The Book of Boba Fett of all places. However, that’s the path that Star Wars (the Force?) has taken us on…

(WARNING: SPOILERS For The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Follow!)

Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett was titled “From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, but most of its focus had nothing to do with the desert planet of Tatooine. Instead, we spent a lot of time on a forest planet at the secret location where Luke Skywalker eventually starts a new Jedi school – with Grogu as his first student.

We witness Luke’s version of tough love as he puts Grogu through the paces of becoming a Jedi – using many of the same tactics Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda used in order to train Luke. That training is nearly interrupted when The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) comes to check on Grogu. Even though Mando leaves without disrupting Grogu, the Baby Yoda senses his surrogate father’s presence. Luke feels the uncertainty in Grogu and decides the young Force-user needs some tough love.

Luke takes Grogu aside for some Jedi mind-tricks: he sits Grogu down and lays two objects out for him to choose: a lightsaber that once belonged to Jedi Master Yoda (the Jedi way), or a set of Beskar chain mail armor, given as present from Mando (the Mandalorian way). The penultimate episode of The Book of Boba Fett ends with Grogu pondering his choice, without a clear answer.

So which path should Baby Yoda choose?

On the one hand, it would be so much easier for Star Wars, as a franchise, to have Grogu choose the way of the Jedi. Luke lets Grogu know that Jedi training will take him years of being alone, with no attachments; if Grogu chooses the Jedi way, the franchise could sideline Baby Yoda for most if not all of the New Republic and Sequel Trilogy storyline, bringing him back as a fully-grown Jedi in the new horizon of the post-Skywalker era. Rey and Grogu teaming up? It’s an instant hit for the franchise!

On the other hand: Stars Wars has made a mainstream hit out of The Mandalorian series largely based on the odd-pairing of Din Djarin and Grogu. The Book of Boba Fett has set up The Mandalorian Season 3 to be a quest for Mando to become the savior who restores Mandalore and its culture. Can we really imagine Din Djarin taking on such an epic quest without Grogu there to help? Having Grogu choose the way of the Mandalorian pays off character arcs that The Mandalorian has been building for years now – namely having Din Djarin and Grogu help each other grow into legendary Star Wars heroes. Can you really imagine a version of The Mandalorian Season 3 that doesn’t have Baby Yoda?

We will (should?) find out which path Grogu chooses in The Book of Boba Fett‘s epic finale, which streams on Disney+ this Wednesday.