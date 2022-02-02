An Iconic Star Wars Device Makes Its Return in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6





The Book of Boba Fett just brought back an iconic piece of Jedi technology. Star Wars has no shortage of memorable devices throughout its history. The Marksman-H Training Remote might not be a lightsaber or a speeder, but some fans really love to see it pop up from time to time. Luke used it famously in the first trilogy. Then, in the Sequel Trilogy, Rey used it to hone her skills as well. In Boba Fett, it seems like Baby Yoda had to contend with it this week. As a part of his Jedi training, Master Luke decided to put the little guy through his paces. Luckily for Grogu, he’s a quick study and managed to best the tech by the end of this episode. But, it seems like Baby Yoda has a gigantic choice on his hands moving forward. The legendary Jedi has already dropped a bunch of gems on his young student and given Star Wars fans a ton to talk about heading forward.

Star Wars describes the tool in their database:”These miniature droids are used in combat training, darting back and forth on repulsors and firing sting beams that can be set for a variety of intensity levels. Both younglings and established Jedi trained with remotes, using them as teaching tools for avoiding blaster bolts and deflecting them with lightsabers.”

Rey also famously trained with the tool during The Last Jedi. She told Vogue how physically taxing some of the real life lightsaber training was. “Physically, I never really had to push myself that hard and stamina-wise you’re like, ‘Oh my god,’” she previously said. “It’s like a psychological thing of knowing you can do it more and more and more.”

“They’re really heavy,” Ridley admitted. “Three, four, five kilos? And the weight’s very unevenly distributed… You do, like, eight thwacks one way, eight the other, eight up, eight down.”

The remote is so popular that Disney worked it into the Galactic Starcruiser Hotel that is opening up soon. In the official description, “Wield a lightsaber and face off against a remote training device in this exclusive interactive activity that is far beyond anything you’ve experienced before. Put your skills to the test! Guests must be at least 7 years of age to participate.”

