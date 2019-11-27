The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving This Baby Yoda Graffiti

Star Wars fans have already been treated to the first three episodes of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and there’s one character who instantly won over the Internet. In the show’s first episode, the titular character encounters his newest bounty, which turns out to be a baby who is the same unknown species as Yoda. Folks have taken to calling the little creature “Baby Yoda,” and he’s already a hit across the world. In fact, one fan recently spotted some epic Baby Yoda graffiti in Australia.

Found a Baby Yoda in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/10vhP6pGFS — Darin Hagre (@hagre) November 26, 2019

“Found a Baby Yoda in Melbourne,” @hagre wrote. “When I shot this Baby Yoda in Melbourne on Monday, someone had already painted over the @lushsux tag next to it,” he added. “I found this on Higson Lane, next to Chin Chin in Melbourne.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“I love how they added ‘chicken nugget I want…. mmm yes,’” @beefstROMANOFF replied.

“After just three episodes. Iconic,” @TheDreaded_Targ pointed out.

One fan shared another bit of Star Wars graffiti from Melbourne:

This is Melbourne graffiti too! One of the best cities to walk in the world. pic.twitter.com/kkCVMRa6yC — Jenda K Krauklis (@jkkrauk) November 27, 2019

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.