The Acolyte Star Charlie Barnett Calls Star Wars Seires "Multilayered and Complicated"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season just came to an end, but there are a lot more Star Wars series to look forward to on Disney+. Star Wars: The Acolyte is an upcoming mystery thriller that is set at the end of the High Republic, roughly a full century before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and will be entranced in a world of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers." The upcoming show has an exciting line-up of actors, including Russian Doll alum Charlie Barnett. During Star Wars Celebration in London earlier this month, Barnett had a chat with Collider and teased his Jedi character, and talked about working with showrunner Leslye Headland.

"I am a Jedi Knight, and I've got some really cool hair. I can tell you that." Barnett joked without revealing much else about his Star Wars role. He continued, "Leslye is an incredible writer, first and foremost, and the entire team. She's a playwright so she is invested in the story. I think what's most exciting for me, and exciting about working on this, is that through the language, through the development of these characters, you realize that bad and good is at the eyes of the beholder. You know, things are so multilayered and complicated, and it takes a really talented person to write a person that you can see from all of those angles."

Barnett added of the show's approach to the Jedi, "It's a comment on policing, honestly, in my mind, which is why it's so exciting. We're at a point where we're at our highest, and power can be a difficult thing."

Who Stars in The Acolyte?

In addition to Barnett, The Acolyte is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (Murder Mystery 2), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). During Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Joonas Suotamo will be in the show, but not as Chewbacca, the character he played in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after taking over for Peter Mayhew. Instead, the series will feature Suotamo as a new Wookiee named Jedi Kelnacca.

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars: The Acolyte.