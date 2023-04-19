The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Brings Back an Iconic Star Wars Character

Lucasfilm just wrapped up the third season of their hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and it did some pretty iconic things for the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian Season 3 finale finished up the story that was started in the first season of the series and gave us some pretty iconic battles. During The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale, we saw some pretty major things, but there was one thing that has Star Wars fans raving—a cool cameo from an Empire Strikes Back droid. In the final moments of the episode, we see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) at a bar, presumably on Navarro, where he makes an under-the-table pact to help the New Republic out, and we see the head of IG-88 serving as decoration.

Who is IG-88?

Fandom describes the droid as follows, "IG-88B was an IG-88 assassin droid from about 15 BBY to 3 ABY. He was the first replica to be activated by IG-88A in Holowan Laboratories."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

What did you think about The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!