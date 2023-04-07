Star Wars: The Acolyte Debuts New Logo, First Trailer Description

The galaxy is expanding. Star Wars: The Acolyte has been in development for almost three years now, first getting announced back in May 2020 and getting its official title that December. The mystery project was scheduled to break away from the main core of the Star Wars galaxy, placing itself in a different part of the multi-billion dollar franchise's timeline. While specifics still remain close to the vest, it is known that The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic, roughly a full century before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and will be entranced in a world of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers."

Star Wars: The Acolyte debuted its first footage to the Star Wars Celebration crowd in London on Friday. The attendee exclusive trailer featured shots of a Jedi temple, Carrie-Anne Moss's (The Matrix) character battling with leading woman Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), a gold lightsaber, and multiple Jedi igniting their weapons to close the first look.

While that footage was strictly for the crowd, Lucasfilm did share the show's new logo with the public. Check it out below...

Just announced at #StarWarsCelebration:



The Acolyte, an upcoming Original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm coming to Disney+ in 2024.

Beyond Moss and Stenberg, The Acolyte will also feature Dafne Keen (Logan), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), and Jodie-Turner Smith (Murder Mystery 2) in undisclosed roles. Smith recently opened up about her upcoming Star Wars debut to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, emphasizing her excitement the second she stepped on The Acolyte's set.

"No matter what it's like, as soon as you walk onto one of those sets, I mean, first of all, when you walk onto one of those sets, you're like, 'Okay, they got money. This is wealthy, this production,'" Smith explained. "But second of all, it just feels, even no matter if you're in a different show, a different movie, whatever, you're just like, 'Oh, I'm in Star Wars.' It's a very cool and surreal experience, and that was definitely another bucket list moment."

The Acolyte filming began back in October 2022 in the United Kingdom and eventually ventured to Portugal for the tail-end of production. This series will represent the third different live-action serialized timeline that Star Wars has played with on Disney+. The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett all exist together in a post-original trilogy era, while Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi take place just before Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Acolyte streams on Disney+ in 2024.