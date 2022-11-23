The Best Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Black Friday Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You'll be able to find plenty of Black Friday 2022 deals at retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the coming days, but if you're looking for Star Wars collectibles than you'll want to check out Entertainment Earth. They've launched their Black Friday sale, and it includes massive discounts on Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures and roleplay items. It also includes statues, Funko Pops, and more. What's more, everything is in stock, it ships free in the US, and you can save an additional 10% off all in-stock items using the code COMICBOOK at checkout. You can shop all of Entertainment Earth's Black Friday deals right here. All of the Star Wars items in the sale are highlighted right here.

We've listed some of the standout Star Wars items from the Entertainment Earth Black Friday sale below. Some of the top items have already sold out, and the items that we are listing here might follow suit. Grab them while you can. Again, US shipping is free and make sure to use the code COMICBOOK at checkout to get that extra 10%.

Additional deals in Entertainment Earth's Black Friday sale include TMNT figures from Super7, DC figures McFarlane Toys, Marvel Funko Pops and more. You can shop it all right here. While you're at it, you might want to check out GameStop's Black Friday sale on statues and replicas, which includes a handful of Hasbro items.