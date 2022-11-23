The Best Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Black Friday Deals
Entertainment Earth launched their Black Friday sale, and it includes massive discounts on Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures and roleplay items. It also includes statues, Funko Pops, and more.
Some of the top items have already sold out.
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina Playset with Imperial Death Trooper Action Figure - 40% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Helmet Prop Replica – 13% off
- Star Wars Darth Vader Concept Jumbo Vintage Kenner Action Figure – 50% off
- Star Wars The Black Series The Armorer (The Mandalorian) 6-Inch Action Figure – 40% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Q9-0 (Zero) 6-Inch Action Figure - 72% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Wolffe 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive – 49% off
- Star Wars The Black Series K-2SO 6-Inch Action Figure – 40% off
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Hondo Ohnaka 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure - 60% off
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Hoth Rebel Soldier 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure - 61% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Throne Room) Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure – 33% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Archive Shoretrooper 6-Inch Action Figure – 40% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Chirrit Imwe 6-Inch Action Figure – 57% off
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Lando Calrissian Action Figure – 67% off
Additional deals in Entertainment Earth's Black Friday sale include TMNT figures from Super7, DC figures McFarlane Toys, Marvel Funko Pops and more.