Amazon Black Friday 2022 Starts on Thanksgiving Day: Here's a Sneak Peek at the Best Deals

Amazon has run two Prime Day sales since July, and they've been offering early Black Friday deals for weeks, but if you thought that meant they would downplay Black Friday or Cyber Monday in some way, think again. They're launching a new 48-hour sales event for Black Friday that begins on November 24th followed by a 72-hour Cyber Monday event that begins on November 26th. As you might expect, Amazon has lined up some of the biggest discounts of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022. This includes everything from their own Alexa-enabled devices to Hasbro toys to YETI. Tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and much, much more. Everything you need to know can be found right here, including a sneak peek at some of Amazon's best deals for both events.

When Do Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals Start?

Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 and concludes on Friday, November 25th. Amazon will offer early Black Friday deals leading up to the main event that include brands such as Carhartt, Nintendo, Xbox, and Meta. You can keep tabs on all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals right here.

The Best Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals

Amazon has offered a sneak peek at some of the best deals that will be up for grabs during the course of their 48-hour Black Friday event:

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Cyber Monday deals start on November 26th and continues through the 28th. Again, Amazon has offered a sneak peek at the deals that they have planned.

Electronics:

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV

Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles

Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz

Beauty:

Save up to 55% on vVardis and up to 50% on select products from other premium beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from T3

Save up to 25% on select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian



Apparel and accessories:

Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories

Save up to 45% on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's

Save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 40% on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation

Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger

Save up to 30% on select accessories from Anker



Home:

Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers

Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers

Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits



Toys:

Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys

Save up to 30% on select Marvel toys and apparel

Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley



Pets:

Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs

Tips for Amazon Black Friday 2022

