Amazon Black Friday 2022 Starts on Thanksgiving Day: Here's a Sneak Peek at the Best Deals
Amazon has run two Prime Day sales since July, and they've been offering early Black Friday deals for weeks, but if you thought that meant they would downplay Black Friday or Cyber Monday in some way, think again. They're launching a new 48-hour sales event for Black Friday that begins on November 24th followed by a 72-hour Cyber Monday event that begins on November 26th. As you might expect, Amazon has lined up some of the biggest discounts of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022. This includes everything from their own Alexa-enabled devices to Hasbro toys to YETI. Tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and much, much more. Everything you need to know can be found right here, including a sneak peek at some of Amazon's best deals for both events.
When Do Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals Start?
Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 and concludes on Friday, November 25th. Amazon will offer early Black Friday deals leading up to the main event that include brands such as Carhartt, Nintendo, Xbox, and Meta. You can keep tabs on all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals right here.Shop Amazon Black Friday Deals
The Best Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals
Amazon has offered a sneak peek at some of the best deals that will be up for grabs during the course of their 48-hour Black Friday event:
- Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna
- Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings
- Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel
- Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.
- Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW
- Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black
- Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Cyber Monday deals start on November 26th and continues through the 28th. Again, Amazon has offered a sneak peek at the deals that they have planned.
Electronics:
- Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV
- Save up to 60% on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles
- Save up to 40% on select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems
- Save up to 40% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
- Save up to 40% on select headphones from Skullcandy and Shokz
Beauty:
- Save up to 55% on vVardis and up to 50% on select products from other premium beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, and U Beauty
- Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from T3
- Save up to 25% on select Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian
Apparel and accessories:
- Save up to 50% on select Gap apparel and accessories
- Save up to 45% on select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's
- Save up to 40% on select BALEAF athletic attire and up to 30% on select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Save up to 40% on select tween and teen apparel from HappyNation
- Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger
- Save up to 30% on select accessories from Anker
Home:
- Save up to 50% on select DASH air fryers and meat thermometers
- Save up to 40% on select Mr. Coffee coffeemakers
- Save up to 45% on select BLACK+DECKER tools
- Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits
Toys:
- Save up to 30% on select American Girl dolls and accessories, select LEGO sets, and select Bluey toys
- Save up to 30% on select Marvel toys and apparel
- Save up to 30% on select e-bikes and e-scooters from brands like Segway, Jetson, and Hurley
Pets:
- Save up to 25% on select products from Snoop Doggie Doggs
Tips for Amazon Black Friday 2022
Amazon has also provided a list of tips that Prime members can take advantage of to earn special discounts and promotional credits:
- Save More with Gift Cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.
- Shop with Prime – CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer.
- Save on Take-Out: The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.
- Set Up Personalized Deal Notifications: Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.
- Stock Up and Save in the Prime Section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands' Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.