The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Fans Mourning A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Character

Star Wars fans are lamenting the loss of another established character. The Book of Boba Fett‘s big finale is finally here, and it’s going to have some viewers debating some of the choices. One big choice that will be talked about for weeks is Cad Bane dying at the hand of the man he trained. Fett hasn’t been front and center during this show for the past couple of weeks. But, the bounty hunter comes roaring back into the frame this week. The big standoff between the Pikes and all of these assembled mercenaries is every bit as action packed as some would have wanted. But, after the big reveal of Cad Bane last week, a lot of fans were hoping he’d be able to stick around in live-action a little bit longer. Check out some of the reaction down below:

In a previous interview with Empire Magazine, Jon Favreau explained how the scene was set for this massive stand off from the early moments of The Book of Boba Fett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/woIffepack/status/1491331756423020546?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces,” he explained. “He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Check out the description for the Star Wars series.

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Cad Bane? Let us know down in the comments below!

No going back

https://twitter.com/darthfckngvader/status/1491333801007792133?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So close

https://twitter.com/FandomCrunch/status/1491337419001843724?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Styling

https://twitter.com/clonehumor/status/1490829156242051073?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Was fun while it lasted

https://twitter.com/Cad_Bane_Stan/status/1491440355405086720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A little weird

https://twitter.com/CT99O4/status/1491390275662774273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Iconic stuff

https://twitter.com/wiskeyfeathers/status/1491356497246588933?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s go grandpa

https://twitter.com/TRANSDJARlN/status/1491343886476017664?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

UH OH