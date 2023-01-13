The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut

Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.

"TBT 2022 That time I made it into @starwars as the Rancor Keeper! @thebookofbobafett #TheBookOfBobaFett #Chapter3," Trejo shared on Instagram. You can check out the throwback photo below:

Is The Book of Boba Fett Getting a Season 2?

While shows like The Mandalorian and Andor are known to be getting more seasons, the fate of The Book of Boba Fett is still up in the air one year later. Unlike Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett wasn't presented as a limited series, so fans are still holding out hope for more episodes. During Fan Expo Boston (via Star Wars News Net) in August, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) said she still didn't know about the show's future.

"Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope!" Wen shared. "I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."

When Does The Mandalorian Return?

While The Book of Boba Fett's fate is unclear, the third season of The Mandalorian is finally coming this year. The Mandalorian's third season debuts on Disney+ on March 1st. While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett last year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Are you hoping for more The Book of Boba Fett? Tell us in the comments!