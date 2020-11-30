The Mandalorian: Concept Artist Shares Detailed Look at Chapter 13’s Calodan

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," had some big moments! The fandom cannot stop talking about the introduction of the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as well as the news that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu. However, there were some other cool moments about the new episode. It features the debut of Calodan, the walled city on the forest planet Corvus that was under the cruel control of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). Thanks to a recent post by concept artist Anton Grandert, we got a closer look at the original vision behind Calodan.

"Here’s a concept illustration of Mando entering the gates of Calodan. I spent lots of time helping out designing sets for chapter 13 of the Mandalorian. I think it turned out really great! This particular concept illustration has an earlier version of the gate and I did several designs before the final one was settled on. Design direction by @doug_chiang @jonfavreau @dave.filoni," Grandert wrote. You can check out the images in the post below:

Speaking of concept artists, character concept designer Brian Matyas took to Twitter to answer some fan questions yesterday and discussed the reasoning behind making Ahsoka's head-tails smaller than on the animated series.

"Can you share at all the conversations you had regarding the size of her montrals/lekku? There's some confusion among fans as they were much bigger in Rebels around this same time period. Figured it was just impractical for the actors but wondering if there's anything else to it," @jrkisbad asked. You can read Matyas' response below:

"Yea pretty much that was the chief concern. From animation to live-action I did a ton of design exploration for her and their appropriate size for the actor with consideration for stunts and movement. I'm sure I'll get to discuss at greater length in the near future!" You can check out the tweets here.

During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka shared what Mando's next step should be. "You will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force," she explained. "Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him." Ahsoka added, "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

