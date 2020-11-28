The Mandalorian: Huge Baby Yoda Name Spoiler Leaked on Reddit Months Ago

✖

The newest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured a whole lot of excitement, including the unexpected official name of Baby Yoda AKA The Child. Ever since the character's debut last year, fans have chosen to call the little guy Baby Yoda, but it turns out, he actually has a name. Fans were given a real treat when Rosario Dawson finally made her debut this week as Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka shares that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu and reveals some of the character's history. While the name drop was a shock to most fans, it turns out there was actually a leak on Reddit a couple of months ago. u/Denim__Dan took to r/StarWarsLeaks back in September to say that they had heard from a friend that Baby Yoda's real name was, in fact, Grogu.

"A friend of mine has a relative who’s a Hollywood stuntman, and he worked on both season 1 and season 2 of The Mandalorian," they wrote. "Before season 1 came out, he described the new way that Disney has been filming the show, specifically the large screens used as backgrounds. And he described them long before it was ever reported or leaked here. Yesterday he told my friend that Baby Yoda will be getting a real name during this season. How he gets this name, I don’t know. He said The Childs' name will be Grogu. Now of course take it with a grain of salt, but I’m led to believe him, as he accurately described the filming methods Disney used long before they were ever reported upon here, or elsewhere."

You can check out the full Reddit post here.

During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka also revealed what Mando's next step should be, saying, "You will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force. Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him," Ahsoka says during the episode, adding: "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

Were you surprised to learn Baby Yoda's real name? Do you like "Grogu?" Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.