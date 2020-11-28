How The Mandalorian's Ahsoka Tano Episode May Have Set Up a Luke Skywalker Appearance

✖

The Mandalorian this week debuted its most Star Wars lore-heavy episode yet, "Chapter 13: The Jedi." The fan-favorite character from Star Wars animation, Ahsoka Tano, made her live-action debut, with Rosario Dawson in the role. The episode also alluded to the return of the towering villain of the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, Grand Admiral Thrawn. The episode even indirectly referenced some lore and characters from the popular video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. But all of that may pale in comparison to what is to come. The episode may have set up an appearance by Luke Skywalker. SPOILERS for The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 13: The Jedi" follow.

In "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Din Djarin arrives on Corvus following Bo-Katan Kryze's instructions to find Ahsoka Tano. Upon meeting, the Mandalorian and the Jedi strike a deal. If Mando helps Ahsoka deal with the local magistrate, Ahsoka will see that Grogu, the Child formerly known as Baby Yoda, gets proper Jedi training.

Din and Ahsoka succeed in their mission, but Ahsoka is circumspect regarding how she'll fulfill her end of the bargain. She claims that she can't train Grogu. That may be because she doesn't think of herself as a Jedi any longer (she notes that the Jedi Order fell a long time ago). It could be because of Grogu's dangerous attachment to Djarin. It might be because she has another mission she can't quit. Whatever the reason, she doesn't leave Mando high and dry. She instructs him to go to Tython, the site of an ancient Jedi Temple. If he brings Grogu to the top of the mountain there, and Grogu chooses to reach out with the Force, then the Child might attract another Jedi who can give him the training he needs.

Ahsoka notes that there aren't many Jedi left in the galaxy. Few Jedi survived the Purge that followed the Republic's fall. But one not only survived but was instrumental in overthrowing the Galactic Empire: Luke Skywalker.

We know from the Star Wars sequel trilogy that Luke spends his time post-Galactic Civil War attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order. We also know that his attempts don't go as well as he hoped they would, but The Mandalorian takes place before Ben Solo enrolls in Luke's school. Things seem bright and promising for the Jedi. There aren't many competing Jedi academies following the Empire's fall, making Luke the most likely person to respond to Grogu's call.

Of course, this would require either some digital work to age down Mark Hamill or recasting the character. It's also possible that Luke will send an emissary of some sort instead of showing up on Tython himself. But first, Grogu has to get there and choose to put out the call.

New The Mandalorian episodes stream Fridays on Disney+.