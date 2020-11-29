The Mandalorian's Concept Designer Explains Change Made to Ahsoka Tano's Appearance

✖

Thanks to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, there has been one beloved character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels who has become a hot topic amongst the fandom: Ahsoka Tano. The beloved Jedi made her live-action debut in "Chapter 13: The Jedi," and was played by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka provided a lot of insight during the episode, including revealing that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu. Many fans were thrilled with Dawson's performance, however, some eagle-eyed fans of the animated shows wondered why she looked a little different. You may have noticed that Ahsoka's head-tails were a bit smaller in the live-action version of the character. Character concept designer, Brian Matyas, took to Twitter to answer some fan questions and revealed the reasoning behind the change.

"Huge congrats to @dave_filoni for not just another fantastic episode :) Did a ton of work on this one in particular, hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did designing on it,” @brianmatyasart wrote. "Can you share at all the conversations you had regarding the size of her montrals/lekku? There's some confusion among fans as they were much bigger in Rebels around this same time period. Figured it was just impractical for the actors but wondering if there's anything else to it," @jrkisbad asked. You can read Matyas' response below:

"Yea pretty much that was the chief concern. From animation to live-action I did a ton of design exploration for her and their appropriate size for the actor with consideration for stunts and movement. I'm sure I'll get to discuss at greater length in the near future!" You can check out the tweets here.

During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka shared what Mando's next step should be. "You will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force," she explained. "Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him." Ahsoka added, "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

