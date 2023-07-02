The Mandalorian: Din Djarin Was Never Going to be Star Wars' Aragorn Says Creator Jon Favreau

Lucasfilm started the year off strong with the release of The Mandalorian, which expanded on the adventures of Din Jarin / The Mandalorian, and Grogu. The studio has since moved on from the release of The Mandalorian and has finally released the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But it seems that The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau still has Din Djarin and Grogu on the brain. In a new interview with IGN, Favreau reveals that Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, was never meant to become the ruler of Mandalore.

"I think people expected Mando… He had the sword, he's gonna take the throne. He's gonna change from a travelling bounty hunter to Aragorn or something," Favreau reflected. "And you felt like, 'Oh, that seems like where you're gonna go with it.' But if you look at the clues, it actually hopefully, makes you reach the conclusion of where we went because if you notice from the first time [Din Djarin] uses the Darksaber, it's heavy for him. Even The Armorer tells him that."

"Bo-Katan gets her hands on the Darksaber when Din Djarin's trapped, and she uses it like a fencing foil. She coveted that Darksaber so much but, without thinking, gives it back to him before he wakes up. After she rescues him. And so, what many may have expected to be a showdown between the two of them ends up with them both going for something very different and working together. And ultimately, all of the different Mandalorian groups coming together." The Mandalorian creator added.

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

