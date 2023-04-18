Outer Banks and The Mandalorian Lead Streaming Shows in March

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Outer Banks topped the streaming charts for the month of March. The latest Nielsen numbers are out and there's a lot to learn from those numbers. Firstly, Disney and Netflix have to be happy about the performance of those two programs. A lot has been made of "Franchise Fatigue" on the Internet, but the returns here indicate that this might just be a case of complaining happening on social media. You really can't be mad at 3.6 billion minutes viewed. That number has it in second behind Netflix's juggernaut. Over at the red brand, the Outer Banks just continues to chug along at 4.6 billion minutes watched. So, for all the hand-wringing about streaming, people are still watching.

If all that information wasn't enough to show how popular these shows have been, Netflix recently announced that Outer Banks was coming back for Season 4 recently. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks," the executive producers told fans in a joint statement. "Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

What's Coming In The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale?

Series director Rick Famuyiwa shared some insight ahead of the final episode. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to the filmmaker at Star Wars Celebration and you know they had to discuss the massive finale brewing. Famuyiwa also spoke about his working relationship with Jon Favreau and Filoni, and how the show continues to grow as the seasons stretch on.

"It's been incredible to be a part of the show since episode two," Famuyiwa began. "I've been with it each season since and, in some ways, have my sort of working relationship with Jon and Dave, which has always been very collaborative. Each season has sort of grown and I think there's been a trust that's formed with the small crew of people who have, you know, who've sort of told stories in this world, and certainly have written in the world, too ... It was great to get to this point, and I do think ... there were certainly things that, you know, more for me to flex."

He added, "There's certainly been a bigger season, the last two episodes certainly were a lot in terms of just logistics and getting it together, but fun, just incredibly fun. And so it's been, you know, it's been a great experience to work with Jon Favreau who was one of the most talented, gifted filmmakers of our generation, and certainly to be able to have him as a friend and collaborator has been great and I've certainly grown as a filmmaker just being a part of that creative group of him and Dave Filoni. It's been amazing."

Are you surprised by these two series being up so high? Let us know down in the comments!