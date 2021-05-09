The Mandalorian Reportedly Pushing Gina Carano for Emmy Awards Consideration

✖

Gina Carano may no longer be a part of the Lucasfilm family, but that's not stopping Disney from pushing for the actor to get an Emmy. Over the weekend, Disney's Emmys' "For Your Consideration" marketing materials surfaced online, and the controversial actor is included in the Mouse's push for this year's Emmy Awards. On the poster circulating for The Mandalorian, Carano is listed under the "Best Supporting Actress" category, despite being fired from the company earlier this year.

The same FYC poster lobbies for Pedro Pascal as Best Lead Actor, and Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison for Best Supporting Actor. The show then has a dozen or so guest stars listed for consideration as well. You can see the poster from Disney below.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune after a series of controversial and anti-Semitic posts the actor made across her social media profiles.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm said in a statement to the media in February. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actor later revealed she found out about her firing through those same social media channels. Prior to her release, she was reportedly set to get her own show in the Star Wars world.

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage," Carano told a reporter earlier this year. "I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio."

She added, “That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Both seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+.

