Star Wars: Gina Carano Learned of The Mandalorian Firing Through Social Media

Gina Carano is no longer part of Lucasfilms' Star Wars franchise, having been fired last week after a string of controversial comments on social media. Instead of receiving a pink slip directly from Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, the actor says she found out she was no longer employed by the entertainment juggernaut through social media. Speaking with Bari Weiss, Carano tells the New York Times alumnus that she found out she was fired at the same time everyone else found out through Twitter.

At the time of her dismissal, Carano had already been under fire for other controversial statements involving the mocking of pronoun usage on social platforms. The chatter around those comments had gotten to a point where Lucasfilm opted to bar the actor from doing any press in support of The Mandalorian Season Two late last year.

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage," Carano tells Weiss. "I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio."

Then came her Instagram post where American conservatives were compared to the Jewish people persecuted during the Holocaust, the final social media post Lucasfilm would end up tolerating.

“That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok," the actor adds. "That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

In a statement sent to members of the media, Lucasfilm publicists said the post was "abhorrent and unacceptable."

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Shortly after that statement was distributed, news surfaced suggesting Lucasfilm had also planned on announcing a Cara Dune spinoff series during Disney's massive investor's presentation last December. Those plans were subsequently pulled after the initial social media posts began to surface.

Now, Carano has a deal in place to star in a movie being produced by conservative web personality Ben Shapiro.