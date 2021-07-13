The Mandalorian Leads 2021 Emmy Awards with 24 Nominations

The full list of 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced earlier today and with it the revelation that season two of The Mandalorian is leading the pack! Lucasfilm's Disney+ original series is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nominations, each sitting at 24 nominations total and both nominated for the Best Original Drama series Emmy. Right behind them is none other than Marvel Studios' Disney+ series WandaVision which was able to nab 23 total nominations. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale came in third place with most nominations with 21 total nods for this year's ceremony. We've collected the full list of nominations for The Mandalorian below!

The Mandalorian previously got some Emmy love with its first season last year, nominated for fifteen Emmy Awards for the original eight episodes of the show. Series star Giancarlo Esposito nabbed a second nomination, though this time in a different category, while composer Ludwig Göransson once again secured a nod as well. The first season of the show walked away with seven wins previously, so season two has a chance to match or exceed its previous win total. Tune in for the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS>

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheMandalorian on its 24 #Emmys Nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/0KhEWQi8Eq — Star Wars (@starwars) July 13, 2021

