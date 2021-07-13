The Mandalorian Leads 2021 Emmy Awards with 24 Nominations
The full list of 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced earlier today and with it the revelation that season two of The Mandalorian is leading the pack! Lucasfilm's Disney+ original series is tied with Netflix's The Crown for the most nominations, each sitting at 24 nominations total and both nominated for the Best Original Drama series Emmy. Right behind them is none other than Marvel Studios' Disney+ series WandaVision which was able to nab 23 total nominations. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale came in third place with most nominations with 21 total nods for this year's ceremony. We've collected the full list of nominations for The Mandalorian below!
The Mandalorian previously got some Emmy love with its first season last year, nominated for fifteen Emmy Awards for the original eight episodes of the show. Series star Giancarlo Esposito nabbed a second nomination, though this time in a different category, while composer Ludwig Göransson once again secured a nod as well. The first season of the show walked away with seven wins previously, so season two has a chance to match or exceed its previous win total. Tune in for the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS>
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheMandalorian on its 24 #Emmys Nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/0KhEWQi8Eq— Star Wars (@starwars) July 13, 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Timothy Olyphant
Carl Weathers
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joe Bauer, Visual Effects Supervisor
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy K. Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Knoll, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environments Visual Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by