Star Wars Fans Ecstatic Over The Mandalorian's Emmy Nominations

The most popular TV series in 2019 is now officially an Emmy nominee! Star Wars: The Mandalorian became an instant phenomenon when it arrived back in November and hasn't looked back since. On Tuesday morning, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series cemented its legacy by earning a surprising number of Emmy nominations. In fact, The Mandalorian was one of the most heavily-nominated shows of the year, with 15 total nods to its name.

Among those nods is a nomination for Best Drama Series, one of the biggest awards at the Emmys every year. The Mandalorian is up against the likes of Stranger Things, Ozark, Succession, Killing Eve, and Better Call Saul. The breakout Disney+ series also saw Taika Waititi and Giancarlo Esposito earn nominations for their performances.

Seeing this kind of critical success for The Mandalorian has sparked joy in the hearts of Star Wars fans across the Internet. As soon as the nominees were revealed, the Twitter timeline erupted with love and praise for the groundbreaking series. From Baby Yoda memes to countless iterations of "This Is the Way," fans found many different ways to share their enthusiasm with others.

Check out some of the best reactions from The Mandalorian's big day below!