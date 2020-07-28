Star Wars Fans Ecstatic Over The Mandalorian's Emmy Nominations
The most popular TV series in 2019 is now officially an Emmy nominee! Star Wars: The Mandalorian became an instant phenomenon when it arrived back in November and hasn't looked back since. On Tuesday morning, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series cemented its legacy by earning a surprising number of Emmy nominations. In fact, The Mandalorian was one of the most heavily-nominated shows of the year, with 15 total nods to its name.
Among those nods is a nomination for Best Drama Series, one of the biggest awards at the Emmys every year. The Mandalorian is up against the likes of Stranger Things, Ozark, Succession, Killing Eve, and Better Call Saul. The breakout Disney+ series also saw Taika Waititi and Giancarlo Esposito earn nominations for their performances.
Seeing this kind of critical success for The Mandalorian has sparked joy in the hearts of Star Wars fans across the Internet. As soon as the nominees were revealed, the Twitter timeline erupted with love and praise for the groundbreaking series. From Baby Yoda memes to countless iterations of "This Is the Way," fans found many different ways to share their enthusiasm with others.
Check out some of the best reactions from The Mandalorian's big day below!
This Is the Way!
15 Emmy noms for #Mandalorian ! This is the way! pic.twitter.com/N3EYxOsPd4— Hal Hickel (@halhickel) July 28, 2020
Taika Is the Best
Taika Waititi getting an Emmy nomination for voicing IG-11 might be one of the best things about 2020. #EmmyNominations #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/iK0ygFAvl3— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 28, 2020
Over the Moon
#TheMandalorian nominated for Outstanding Drama Series !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am over the moon for this wonderful team #EmmyNominations pic.twitter.com/lYQgEMuRjv— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 28, 2020
Congrats
15 Emmy nominations for #TheMandalorian today, including outstanding costumes, cinematography, music composition, prosthetic makeup, production design, and series. And one nomination to #StarWarsResistance for outstanding children’s program. Congrats all around!#StarWars https://t.co/Nu1GnAc9nc— Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) July 28, 2020
You Love to See It
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. #TheMandalorian #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/5LUiMU43Kr— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) July 28, 2020
"Emmy-Nominated"
“Emmy-Nominated Drama Series” #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/XonSerRk11— The Post-Crisis Version of Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) July 28, 2020
Waking Up to Good News
Woke up to find out #TheMandalorian received 15 Emmy nominations... pic.twitter.com/Vhfa0apUe3— Marc Andrews (@thedork_knight) July 28, 2020
I Have Spoken
#TheMandalorian getting 15 emmy nominations 🤍 This is the way!! pic.twitter.com/JScIPdewqd— RiRi (@Riot_Riri) July 28, 2020
KING
#THEMANDALORIAN GOT NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY FOR BEST DRAMA SERIES NEXT TO THE CROWN AND OZARK... KING SHIT— eli 🌷 (@equalinme) July 28, 2020
YASSSSS
YASSSSS BITCH!!!! Bravo!!!! Congrats @Jon_Favreau @dave_filoni and everyone else involved!!!! LETS GOOO!!!! @starwars #StarWars #TheMandalorian 😁😁😁😁👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/s8qgT8gIcp— “The Good Bad Guy” Darren Rivera (@DarrenTheJedi) July 28, 2020
Well Deserved
Congratulations #TheMandalorian on 15 Emmy Nominations!
The first live-action #StarWars show deserved it and earned it.
“I have spoken” pic.twitter.com/wgq789iLff— Hector Navarro (@HectorNavarro_) July 28, 2020
