The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Trailer Sets the Stage for a Showdown

The Mandalorian season 2 finale streams this week on Disney+, and now fans can get a taste of what that epic finale will be. Disney and Lucasfilm have released The Mandalorian season 2 will be about. Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm don't give anything away - they simply cut together a sizzle reel of season 2 highlights, in order to remind us just how epic this season has been. And as you can see for yourself below, it doesn't take much in the way of footage to convey why The Mandalorian season 2 has been one of the biggest achievements in Star Wars so far!

The Mandalorian season 2 had a simple premise: Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) is trying to get The Child/Baby Yoda into the hands of a Jedi, who can train the young Force-sensitive being to master his powers. That journey led Mando and Baby Yoda (real name: Grogu) on a relay race across the Star Wars galaxy where they've met some pretty iconic characters from the franchise. That list includes new live-action versions of Clone Wars and Rebels animated characters Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), plus the big return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

All of that is captured wonderfully in his season 2 finale teaser, as are the moments of big action, brought to us by directors like Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Til Dawn), Carl Weathers, and the returning team of Mandalorian season 1 directors including Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Jon Favreau. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed helped out on season 2 as well; it's just been announced that Peyton Reed will direct The Mandalorianseason 2 finale, as well.

While we don't know specifics, The Mandalorian season 2 finale has set a pretty clear stage. Moff Gideon has captured Grogu, and has his Darksaber and an entire line of elite Dark Troopers at his disposal (along with the usual Imperial resources). Mando has amassed his own firepower in the form of an elite team of warriors backing him up (Cara Dune, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand). Mando's team knows where Moff Gideon is hiding - now they just have to go and face him. And there's still time for some fellow Mandalorians and a Jedi (or two) to show up, as well.

The Mandalorian season 2 streams this Friday on Disney+. A Mandalorian Christmas Special has also been announced.