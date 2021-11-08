The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Mysterious New Character

New set photos from the set of The Mandalorian Season 3 has revealed a mysterious character in Mandalorian armor that has Star Wars fans buzzing with speculation. The set of The Mandalorian season 3 in the photos is just one big blue screen set-piece; we see a figure in what is clearly the costume of some Mandalorian armor emerge from behind a blue curtain to adjust said curtain back into its proper place. So who is this character in Mandalorian armor supposed to be? A character we know, a new character we have yet to meet? Maybe just a stunt double for series star Pedro Pascal?

Some Star Wars fans are insisting that this is nothing more than a mundane extra or stunt double helping smooth out a wrinkle in production. While that may prove to be the case, the armor in the photos is obviously not the shiny silver Beskar steel that Pedro Pascal’s Mando (aka Din Djarin) upgraded to in season 2. It’s harder to debate whether or not the costume is some version of Mando’s first set of rag-tag armor from season 1, which could help determine whether or not this is some kind of flashback sequence.

It wouldn’t be unthinkable for The Mandalorian to start looking back at Djarin’s upbringing in the Mandalorian ways, as the shifting status of Mandalore and its people in the post-Empire area has been a growing focus of The Mandalorian‘s storyline. It may also be high time for Star Wars to straighten out some of the canonized details of Mandalorian culture and the homeworld’s history – it’s gotten a little muddled as The Mandalorian show has become a mainstream hit. Now Star Wars has gone back to retcon characters like Jango and Boba Fett being officially connected to the culture – a connection that could be important to the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett.

That’s all to say: Mandalorian season 3 flashbacks could be helpful.

If this is a new character and not a flashback, then The Mandalorian season 3 could still be an expansion of the Star Wars franchise’s look at the warrior culture – and there could be many other new armored warriors to meet.

The Mandalorian season 3 will arrive in 2022.