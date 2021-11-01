Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett First Official Trailer Released

Boba Fett blasts back into a galaxy far, far away in the first footage from Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. Directed and executive produced by Sin City filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who helmed a Fett-focused and action-packed episode of the first live-action Star Wars series, the spin-off reunites Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni ahead of the upcoming third season of Mandalorian. Spinning out of Disney and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian Season 2, where the armored bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) rescues the cyborg assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) before taking the throne of Jabba the Hutt, The Book of Boba Fett premieres this December on Disney+.

Rodriguez collaborates with returning Mandalorian directors Favreau, Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard on Book of Boba Fett, where audiences are “going to see [Fett’s] past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back.” The feared bounty hunter seemingly meets his end in 1983’s Return of the Jedi but survives to eventually reclaim his salvaged armor from Tatooine town marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in The Mandalorian Season 2, set some five years after Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him,” Morrison previously told Rotten Tomatoes. “That was the advantage for me, was that we hadn’t seen him do much [in Star Wars]. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way [in The Mandalorian episode ‘Chapter 14: The Tragedy’], bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back.”

Revealed in a surprise post-credits scene trailing the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian last December, new series Book of Boba Fett will “over-deliver” when the spin-off is streaming before Christmas.

“I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind,” teased Rodriguez in a recent interview. “You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

Along with the first Book of Boba Fett trailer, Disney+ revealed a new synopsis:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.