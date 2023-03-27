All The Mandalorian Season 3 Footage We Haven't Seen Yet

The Mandalorian Season 3 is moving along at a nice pace, with four episodes having premiered on Disney+ at the time of writing this. After four episodes, some Star Wars fans have decided to go back and take another look at the trailers for The Mandalorian Season 3, and spotlight all the footage that we haven't seen yet, which will be included in the latter half of the season!

As you can see in the Reddit video above, The Mandalorian Season 3 still seems to have its most action-packed moments yet to come!

One thing that now stands out in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is the sequence of a team of Mandlorians dropping out of a ship into battle, in an urban combat setting. It's now clear that the setting of this epic battle is the new Nevarro that's been established by Greef Karga (Carl Weathers); it's just as noticeable that the Mandalorian battalion going into battle seems to be painted more like Bo-Katan Kryze's Nite Owls, with other shots suggesting that Bo-Katan's design has been revised to include the horns of legendary The Mythosaur. Could this be a hint that some kind of greater unity between the various factions of Mandalorians (The Tribe, Nite Owls, independents) is finally achieved?

Other footage shows that even The Armorer gets in on the action, taking out what looks like one of the pirates seen in the Season 3 premiere with her hammer. We know that when Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Greef took on Nikto Vane and his pirate buddies it wouldn't be the end of the conflict. Pirate King Gorian Shard wasn't too pleased with Mando taking out his men and then escaping the consequences. Looks like Nevarro could end up paying the price. We also see Din Djarin in his ship, speeding away from a larger vessel in the lower atmosphere of some planet (Nevarro?), as well as a particularly intense aerial dogfight that seems to take place in the same vicinity.

More curiously, we also see another appearance by Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian), whose purpose in the detour episode about Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) still remains unclear in the larger scope of the seasonal story arc. There are a lot of theories going around about how these two storylines (the Mandalorians coming together, whatever mission Kane is carrying out) will converge into a larger Star Wars conflict. It definitely does look like there will be conflict aplenty.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming every Wednesday on Disney+.