Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals the Story of How Grogu Escaped Order 66





The Mandalorian began with the mystery of Grogu, and his origin; however, once some of the basic details of Grogu's story came into view, Star Wars fans quickly landed on one major question about it: how did the seemingly defenseless Baby Yoda ever get out of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during Order 66 – when so many other Jedi Knights, Masters, and Younglings did not?

Well, in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4, we finally get the long-awaited flashback to when Grogu escaped Order 66 – and it is quickly becoming a Star Wars fan-favorite sequence!

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In The Mandalorian Chapter 20: The Foundling, Grogu is learning to find his place amongst Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) people, The Tribe. Grogu proves he's a formidable warrior, winning his first sparring match against another Foundling, and earning the respect of the Armorer (Emily Swallow). While Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) leave and go off on a rescue mission, Grogu is taken by the Armorer to be rewarded for his victory with a new piece of Beskar steel armor.

The forging of Grogu's new armor piece proves to be traumatic for the little guy. The sounds of metal being rendered and bent, and the sparks flying, trigger memories in Grogu of the night Order 66 went down in Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith – providing us, the audience with he flashback of how he escaped.

How Did Grogu Survive Order 66? Explained

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

As it turns out, Grogu (not surprisingly) had a lot of help in getting out of the Jedi Temple. Several Jedi (seen in trailers for The Mandalorian Season 3) laid down their lives to get Grogu out of the main temple hall and into a lift – but it was on the temple landing dock that a real hero stepped in to save the day.

Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best returned to Star Wars as his Jedi character Kelleran Beq, and he quickly re-cemented himself as a Star Wars icon (in a much better light). It turns out Kelleran Beq was the heroic Jedi who fought off waves of Clone Troopers in order to get Grogu aboard a Naboo cruiser and off of Coruscant, barely avoiding capture and/or destruction.

Right now (at the time of writing this), that's all The Mandalorian is giving us. Fan theories are already springing up about what the detail of the escape ship being a Naboo cruiser means, and if there might be an even more epic moment of Ahmed Best's Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq sharing a scene together...

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming on Disney+.