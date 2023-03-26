The Mandalorian Star Teases Epic Final Season 3 Episodes

When it comes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, most fans know Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, the man behind the Mando mask, but he's not the only actor to wear the iconic Beskar armor. Pascal's stunt doubles include Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, and they're often featured in the show. Recently, Wayne, who is the grandson of legendary actor John Wayne, had a chat with StarWarsNewsNet, and he talked about his role in the series and teased some exciting final episodes of the current third season.

"So they try to give you something to different work with in [this show], and this season was no exception, and you'll see it in the next episode. You're gonna see something very different than you've seen in its presentation, and so it's amazing," Wayne shared. "For different reasons, different episodes have a lot of meaning, whether it's the enjoyment of the cast that came in for this episode, or the director I get to work with, or the story point I get to uphold in this moment. I don't think I've had my favorite [episode air] yet... There are some things that happen in the final episode that are pretty epic."

Wayne teased, "There's a scene coming up with Bo and Mando, and it is – I don't know which version they chose, as far as what was going back and forth between us, but I think it's going to... I had a great time doing that, and it was a lot of varying emotions came here and there, and this, there's just such a really cool quality that I felt that I was able to play around in as an actor – which most of the time you're not aware of it, you're in the moment and you go – but there's something about that, and the do-si-do that we had, while physical and verbal, was super-intense, and I think it's gonna be really cool. I think you're gonna enjoy it."

Who Does Ahmed Best Play in The Mandalorian?

Last week's episode of The Mandalorian featured a surprise actor, Ahmed Best, who is best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. The actor returned to Star Wars in 2020 as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, playing Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Last week, he got the chance to play the Jedi once again in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It's going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I'll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better. #stayready #jedi #keleranbeq #jeditemplechallenge #starwars #themandalorian #theprequels #jarjarbinks #thesaberedHAND," Best wrote on Instagram.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.