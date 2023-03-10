The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Jokes About Grogu Stealing His Scenes as an Actor

The Mandalorian has officially aired two episodes of its highly anticipated third season and it's been getting mostly positive reactions. Season 3 of The Mandalorian reunites Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu after the latter decides to stop training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and return to his surrogate father during the events of The Book of Boba Fett. Pascal has had one of the most busiest schedules in the industry after appearing in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and even a few other projects. But it looks like he has time to try some spicy wings. The Mandalorian star recently appeared on the latest episode of the hit YouTube Hot Ones and he jokingly revealed the time Grogu was stealing his scenes.

"He's a very cooperative and fulfilling scene partner. You know, it's pretty crazy like having to say goodbye to him in season two and getting praise for 'oh my gosh. You have such subtle emotion and you're dealing with a puppet' and I'm like this puppet is making me cry." Pascal days before hilariously acting out how Grogu makes him cry. "And I'm like 'Damn, chill, you're stealing it. It's like the one time I have my helmet off. Like let me have the scene bro.'"

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

