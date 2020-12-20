The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen Reaches One Million Instagram Followers, Teases Star Wars BTS Content

✖

It's Ming-Na Wen's world and we're just living in it! The Disney Legend has gone from voicing Mulan to playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD to portraying the fierce Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Wen came back as Shand for the Disney+ show's second season and fans were not expecting her to return in such a big way. Not only did the season finale's post-credit scene tease her and Temuera Morrison starring in The Book of Boba Fett, but she'll also be voicing Fennec in Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. As if Wen wasn't already having a great week, the star just took to Instagram to announce she's reached one million followers. In honor of this milestone, she promises to soon post some behind-the-scenes content from the show.

"I woke up this morning to another wonderful 'M.' 1 M I reached a Million followers on Instagram!!! THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ With all the limitations & restrictions right now, we need to stay connected with each other more than ever. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 So I decided I had to acknowledge this milestone and celebrate with you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you for hanging out with me here. What an emotional and amazing week it’s been between the season finale of @themandalorian & now this. 💕😍 Next week, I will have some great BTS pics to share. I don’t think I have to worry about spoilers by then, right?!! (I know, most of it is out, but I still like to wait to post anything.) 😘 Love you all to the moon and back! May the Force Be With You," Wen wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming-Na Wen (@mingna_wen)

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

In addition to her new role in Star Wars, many fans are hoping that the star will return to Marvel as Agent May. In fact, Wen recently responded to a tweet fan-casting her in Hawkeye, saying, "I like the way you think!"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.