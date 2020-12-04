Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Wants to Appear on Hawkeye

✖

Hawkeye is finally in production in New York, and this week gave us a ton of insights to the Disney+ series including confirmation that Hailee Steinfeld is playing Kate Bishop, the first look at Lucky the Pizza Dog, and some exciting casting announcements including the return Black Widow's Florence Pugh. One Marvel star that some people would love to see on the series is Ming-Na Wen. Wen played Agent Melinda May for seven years on Agents of SHIELD, and the show has confirmed that she had a history with Black Widow, which means she likely knows Clint Barton/Hawkeye as well. One fan took to Twitter yesterday to request an Agent May appearance on Hawkeye, and Wen was all for it.

"I just think that Melinda May as Clint Barton's S.O. would be pretty damn awesome. Manifesting a @MingNa cameo/bigger role in Hawkeye rn," @linc_larsson tweeted. "I like the way you think! #hawkeye #melindamay #thecavalry," Wen replied. You can check out the tweets below:

While it would be awesome to see characters from Agents of SHIELD appear in any Disney+ show, there are currently no known plays for any cast members to show up again. There has been a lot of discourse over the years about whether or not the show is MCU canon, but fans of the series firmly believe the show is still a part of the MCU, especially after the final season included time travel and alternate timelines.

Warning! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Spoilers Ahead! While Wen might not be playing the role of Melinda May again anytime soon, she did get the chance to reprise another character recently: Fennec Shand. The actor showed up during the latest episode of The Mandalorian after her fate was left up in the air during season one. She is now working alongside Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the two have agreed to help Mando (Pedro Pascal) protect Grogu/Baby Yoda.

As for Hawkeye, the show is starring Jeremy Renner in the titular role and is expected to premiere sometime on Disney+ next year. Would you like to see Melinda May appear on Hawkeye? What about another Agents of SHIELD character? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are available to stream on Netflix. New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.