The Star Wars Han Solo Hoth Replica Jacket is Back

In 2019 Merchoid launched an officially licensed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket that looked fantastic and wasn't absurdly priced. So it was no surprise when it sold out. The good news is that, after a long absence, they finally got them back in stock.

The Star Wars Hoth jacket features double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. It also appears to be a pretty faithful replica. Pre-orders are available here at Merchoid for $149.99 (all taxes and shipping are included) in sizes S to XXXL. The release date set for November - just when you'll need it for the cold winter weather. Note that Columbia released a Hoth-style Star Wars jacket back in 2017 that was priced at $400, which makes the Merchoid version look pretty affordable.

Merchoid has also launched a hoodie lineup based on the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home that features a design that's inspired on the new black and gold suit and one that's based on the the new blue, red, and gold suit with the big spider logo. As we've seen in some of of the merch reveals, the blue, red, and gold "Integrated Suit" will be upgraded with Doctor Strange magic capabilities at some point in the film.

Pre-orders for all of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home apparel can be found here at Merchoid for prices that top out at $82.99 for the high-end costume hoodies. Again, all taxes and shipping costs are included in the prices and the release dates are set for November.

