Columbia’s New ‘Star Wars’ Jackets Can Help You Survive Hoth

Last year Columbia released a line of limited edition winter jackets inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They were limited edition pieces that disappeared quickly despite being very pricey. Columbia is following up on that success this year with a collection of jackets inspired by the outfits worn by Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. Frustratingly, you’ll have to work even harder this time around if you want to get your hands on one.

Columbia’s Echo Base collection includes Luke and Leia jackets and a Han Solo parka. All three designs are close enough to the original costumes to qualify as cosplay, but they’re still subtle enough to fly under the radar for all but the most die-hard Star Wars fans. All of the jackets include fun nods such as patches with quotes from the film, and they’re toasty enough to help you survive Hoth-like weather thanks to features like Omni-Heat reflective insulation and water-resistant cotton-blend fabric.

At this point you’re probably trying to toss money at your computer screen in a desperate attempt to own one of of these awesome jackets. Unfortunately, you’ll need to toss precisely $400 at Columbia’s website or brick-and-mortar stores starting on December 8th at 12:01 am. Quantities will be extremely limited (only 1,980 each), so we’re guessing that they will sell out in the blink of an eye.

If you really want to go for the gold, Columbia is also selling an even rarer brown version of Han Solo’s Hoth coat signed by Harrison Ford himself. That coat will go for a whopping $1,980 with all of the proceeds going to benefit Conservation International. There will be opportunities to win this special edition jacket via sign up events at Columbia stores, but it can be purchased directly at Columbia stores in Seattle, Disney Springs, New York and Portland.

More information is available via the Columbia website. Make sure to have that link handy and your refreshing finger ready at midnight on December 8th if you can’t make it to one of the select Columbia stores holding Star Wars events for the release.