Jojo Rabbit Star on Possibly Reuniting With Taika Waititi for Marvel or Star Wars

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has been impressing audiences for years, with his work on Thor: Ragnarok introducing him to more viewers than ever, but it was 2019's Jojo Rabbit that earned him a significant number of critical accolades, including the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. That film also served as the breakout opportunity for Thomasin McKenzie, who has since gone on to work with beloved filmmakers like M. Night Shyamalan and Edgar Wright, and while the actor would be thrilled to work with Waititi again, she's not going to call in any favors just yet when it comes to joining one of Waititi's Marvel or Star Wars projects. Fans can see McKenzie in Old when it hits theaters on July 23rd.

"I feel like Taika's got enough on his plate, I don't want to be bothering him," McKenzie joked with ComicBook.com when asking about securing a role in the massive franchises. "I love Taika, I would love to work with him again because he's such an incredible director. I'm really excited to see what he's up to, because, also, he's a Kiwi, a New Zealander like me, so we've all got to stand together and get our voices out there."

While Thor has been a popular character ever since he debuted back in 2011, Waititi's approach to the character arguably reinvented the character entirely, with Ragnarok becoming both a financial and critical success, thanks in large part to Waititi's comedic sensibilities. The filmmaker looks to be continuing that embrace of absurdity, having teased that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will be even wilder than Ragnarok.

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh-t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared with Empire. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ 'Who’s in it?' 'These people.' 'What are you going to call it?' 'Love And Thunder.' I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Details about his Star Wars film, on the other hand, have largely been under wraps, though he hopes that it will be the next project he works on after Love and Thunder.

Stay tuned for details on Waititi's upcoming projects and see McKenzie in Old starting July 23rd.

