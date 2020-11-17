Chewbacca Actor Has Perfect Star Wars Response To Twitter's New Feature

✖

On Tuesday, Twitter rolled out a new feature called Fleets. Similar to Instagram and Facebooks Stories feature as well as inspired by short-term messaging service Snapchat, Fleets are tweets that disappear in 24 hours and are for sharing the "fleeting" thoughts that users have without the concerns and constraints of standard Twitter posts. Of course, users on the platform weren't quite sure what to make of the new feature which prompted some interesting reactions but Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo may have just had the best one of all.

On Twitter -- and in his regular timeline, not a Fleet -- Suotamo posted his "attempt" at posting a Fleet -- and it was pretty clever. Check it out below.

"Apparently Twitter is allowing us to post Fleets, now? I'll give it a try. Did it work?" Suotamo wrote along with an image of the Millennium Falcon and the rest of the Resistance "fleet" from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Apparently Twitter is allowing us to post Fleets, now? I'll give it a try. Did it work? 🛸 pic.twitter.com/n6PCodksDx — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) November 17, 2020

It’s a pretty clever little joke, it is indeed not how Fleets work. The feature is designed to allow users to deploy text, reactions, photo, or video Fleets with various text and background options not to mention being able to share other tweets as Fleets -- so in theory someone could turn Suotamo's fleet joke into a Fleet and add their own thoughts.

"Fleets are for sharing momentary thoughts – they help start conversations and only stick around for 24 hours," design director Joshua Harris and product manager Sam Haveson stated in a blog post. "Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we're excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you."

As for Suotamo, his Fleets joke is far from the first time the actor has had a bit of Star Wars-themed fun on Twitter. In September, the actor shared a video of himself and his family hilariously recreating the theme to Star Wars: The Mandalorian as well.

"I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went... okay," Suotamo wrote.

What do you think about Suotamo's Fleets joke? Let us know in the comments.