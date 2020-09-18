Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Hilariously Recreates The Mandalorian Theme With His Family

✖

Mark Hamill and John Boyega are the Star Wars stars known for having the biggest presence on social media, but they're not the only ones. Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca in the newer films, is also a delight on Twitter. The actor often posts fun content, and clearly loves being a part of the Star Wars universe. In fact, he recently shared an adorable video of himself and his children playing the theme to The Mandalorian, which recently won some Emmys and released its first season two trailer.

"I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went... okay," Suotamo wrote. You can watch the incredibly cute video in the tweet below:

I wanted to congratulate the fantastic cast and crew of #TheMandalorian for their Emmy wins, so I gathered my family band to play a tune that you might recognize. It went... okay 😅 @starwars @themandalorian @disneyplus @ludwiggoransson pic.twitter.com/PwAIj07L3R — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) September 17, 2020

There's currently no official word on whether or not Suotamo will play Chewbacca again, but there have been campaigns for a Solo sequel as well as rumors that a Lando series coming to Disney+ eventually, which means there's a chance his days of playing the Wookiee aren't done.

As for The Mandalorian, the show's cast and executive producers recently shared some information with Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from the new episodes. Fans got to see the first glimpse of season two and learned that not every casting rumor is true.

During the EW interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 here: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.