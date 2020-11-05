Star Wars: Mark Hamill’s Dogs Join Twitter

✖

Social media can be a stressful place, but one of its biggest perks: celebrity dog photos. We're suckers for a famous pup and we love it when their famous owners show them off on social media. This week, two special doggos got their own Twitter account: Millie and Mabel Hamill. The dogs belonging to Star Wars legend Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) are pretty dang cute and definitely deserve a follow. Hamill took to Twitter today to show off their new account.

"Guess who is officially on Twitter? That’s right your favorite Hamill Furballs, Millie and Mabel," @HamillFurballs wrote on Twitter. "Guess who is officially their first follower? That's right, your favorite Hamill... ME! #I_Officially_Have_No_Life," Hamill replied. You can check out the post below:

Guess who is officially their first follower? That's right, your favorite Hamill... ME!

👁️❤️🐶🐕🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🌭#I_Officially_Have_No_Life https://t.co/FiyapFscs9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 5, 2020

You can follow the Hamill dogs on Twitter here.

Hamill's dogs aren't the only ones to grace the Internet lately. We've also seen Hugh Jackman sharing pictures with his pups and Margot Robbie breaking the Internet with an adorable puppy photo. Of course, of all the stars showing off their dogs, our favorite will always be Chris Evans. The actor known for playing Captain America posts a whole lot of Dodger the dog content. From celebrating National Dog Day to sharing post-surgery updates, the Dodger content never seems to slow down. One of our all-time favorites is the heartwarming photo of Evans and Dodger from Valentine’s Day. We're also big fans of their beautiful reunion video that went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

As for Hamill, the actor has some fun projects in the works, including voicing Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. However, when it comes to Star Wars, his days of playing Luke are likely over. While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would likely his final appearance in Star Wars.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because… I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Do you have a favorite celebrity dog? Tell us in the comments!