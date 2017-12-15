Who Is the Boy at the End of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Continue reading at your own risk…

The final hour of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was filled with non-stop action right up until that very last scene. In that scene however, things slowed down, and Rian Johnson wrapped up his film in a way that might have left some people scratching their heads.

Who was the young boy that held up the broom?

If you recall, during the Finn and Rose’s time on Canto Bight, they needed to escape using the falthiers (odd-looking horses). Rose talked to a few of the children in the stable, showed them her ring that transformed into a sign of the Resistance, and convinced them that they were worth trusting. The boy at the end, whose name is Temiri Blagg, was one of those children.

In the final scene, Temiri was seen with two other stable children, telling the story of Luke Skywalker’s last stand against Kylo Ren. When the bosses came around, the kids were forced to scatter, but it was clear that they were very invested in the story they were telling.

That’s when Temiri walks outside and looks at the stars. He looks down at the Resistance ring that’s now on his finger and raises his broom up in defiance.

The whole scene is meant to symbolize the hope that heroes like Luke, Leia, Finn, Rose, Rey and Poe instilled in the people all around the galaxy. The remaining resistance looked very small on the Millennium Falcon, but this scene showed that they had done their jobs, spreading the message of the Resistance all across the galaxy.

The poor and down-trodden now have something to hope for and they know that someone out there is fighting for them. This is how the Resistance will grow stronger, and it makes sense that Rian Johnson chose the film to end with a physical representation of that hope.