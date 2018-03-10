Is Father Gabriel Going Blind On ‘The Walking Dead’?

The Walking Dead‘s Father Gabriel might just be losing his vision.

In a new preview clip of Sunday’s The Walking Dead Episode 8×11, Gabriel attempts to read a map on the show’s opening moments. Doctor Carson, Gabriel’s fellow Sanctuary escapee, points out that the disease plaguing the Father might just be attacking his optical nerves. Now, a new photo has surfaced in which Gabriel’s eyes appear to be brutally infected and damaged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new photo from the Dead or Alive Or episode below…

Gilliam’s Father Gabriel will have yet another breakout episode on Sunday night as the illness plays out, before his actor Seth Gilliam joins Comicbook.com’s After the Dead for an exclusive interview to recap.

In The Walking Dead comics, Father Gabriel does not ever lose his vision. In fact, this story of the character battling an illness is entirely unique to the AMC show which loosely adapts Robert Kirkman’s source material. If he were to indeed go blind, the character would be barred from realizing his iconic brutal death on the last page of the Whisperer War arc’s first issue.

Previously, characters in The Walking Dead have battled illness, such as the seasons involving the prison, but never before has a character been blind. It seems unlikely Father Gabriel would suffer such a fate and manage to survive in the walker apocalypse but stranger things have certainly happened.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×11 is titled, “Dead or Alive Or.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Maggie makes difficult decisions at the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith becomes tested.”

Episode 8×11 is directed by Michael Satrazemis and written by Eddie Guzelian.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.