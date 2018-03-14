Another Member Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossing Over To ‘Fear’

Lennie James isn’t the only part of The Walking Dead crossing over into Fear the Walking Dead for its fourth season.

Episode 4×02 of Fear the Walking Dead, titled, “Another Day in the Diamond,” is directed by The Walking Dead‘s Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has directed a high number of episodes of The Walking Dead, including Sunday’s Episode 8×11, the Mid-Season Eight finale, and the upcoming Episode 8×15. In total, the director has helmed a dozen episodes of The Walking Dead which have already aired, with more to come.

With James bringing his Morgan Jones character to Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead‘s former showrunner Scott Gimple will be overseeing the universe as a whole as the Chief Content Officer but also serves executive producer beginning for Season Four. The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Greg Nicotero, Gale Anne Hurd, and David Alpert also serve as executive producers.

Fear the Walking Dead also earned itself a new logo, with the word “Fear” being redesigned and placed above a standard The Walking Dead logo. Signs point to the show heavily adopting a narrative influenced by the flagship show, especially as Morgan Jones has dominated the promotional materials. The rest of the cast, however, will be back as Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frank Dillane, Danay Garcia, Kim Dickens, and Colman Domingo have all be confirmed to return. Newcomers to the show and universe as a whole include Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, and Maggie Grace.

The synopsis for Satrazemis’ Fear the Walking Dead episode reads, “A troubled survivor finds allies in an unexpected place. Meanwhile, the life Madison has fought to build comes under threat.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.