‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Getting Unique New Villains

Fear the Walking Dead will be getting a unique group of villains in its fourth season, though Lennie James strays away from labeling them as such.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Four premiere follow!

By the end of Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×01, the worlds presented to Dead universe fans had officially collided. Alicia Clark and her gang had captured Morgan Jones and his new buddies Althea and John. While the original Fear gang is being presented as villainous counterparts to Morgan’s group, they are hardly the only threat looming in Season Four.

Instead, the group which Morgan encountered earlier in the episode will pose a threat which could be the thread which binds his group and the original Fear gang together.

“I always resist calling people villains or goodies and baddies,” James said. “It’s just that we haven’t been following their story, so we meet them at the particular point of what they’ve evolved into but if it was them who we followed from when they woke up in the hospital or when they first encountered this new world order, maybe we’d be more sympathetic to them than we are when we meet them here. I think it’s one of the fascinating things of not just this world but the storytellers that we have on both Fear and The Walking Dead is that they can keep coming up with new evolutions of groups of people who have decided the way in which they are going to exist and survive in this post-apocalyptic world.”

While the men Morgan, John, and Althea encountered in Episode 4×01 bore a bit of a resemblance to the Saviors, claiming territory and property as their own, James promises this is something unlike any other antagonist in the Dead universe to date. “This new group are no less fascinating than others that we’ve met and they do what they do in a particular way that is not like the Saviors, whatever comparisons they may well be,” James said. “They have a particular way of getting what they want to get and surviving in the way that they want to survive and it’s really cool. I think fans are going to really get into the way that this particular group get the job done because it’s quite smart. I’m looking forward to the fans being introduced to them.”

