Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Taking Batman Role, Again

During a panel at Walker Stalker Con in New Jersey, The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan has once again teased an upcoming role as Batman.

Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the AMC zombie drama, was asked by a fan during his panel if he would ever consider doing acting in theater. Through the witty actor’s path of responding, he ended up teasing the possible upcoming role as the next Batman on the big screen..

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a role in the DC Universe I’ve got my eye on,” Morgan said.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has teased a role as Batman. The actor has been nodding to the gig ever since his role as Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

When Warner Bros. announced a Flashpoint movie, the speculation became greater. In the DC Comics story of Flashpoint, Barry Allen runs back in time to save his mother but skews the universe’s timeline. In this new, alternate timeline, Bruce Wayne was killed by a gunman rather than Thomas, eventually prompting Thomas Wayne to become the Batman in Gotham City. It was a temporary run in DC Comics where Thomas Wayne was Batman but one which the movies seem to be on a path towards realizing.

Furthering the chances of Morgan reprising his role as Thomas Wayne for a Batman stint is the constant controversy of whether or not Ben Affleck will remain as Batman in the upcoming DC Comics movies. Most recently, reports claim that Affleck will play Batman in the Flashpoint movie but be recast for the Matt Reeves trilogy set to follow it. With an alternate timeline due in Flashpoint, Morgan’s chance to jump into the Dark Knight’s spandex, at least for a short time, seem more and more likely.

For now, Morgan is being kept busy with his role as Negan on The Walking Dead, which wrapped production on its eighth season in November and will pick up for Season 9 in late April. He also has Rampage coming to theaters in 2018, in which he co-stars with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for another Warner Bros. film.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.